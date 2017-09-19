This can't have been fun!

Pregnant Katie Piper has caused concern amongst her Instagram followers after sharing a painful-looking photo of her baby bump.

The campaigner – who announced in June that she’s expecting her second child with husband Richard Sutton – revealed to fans over the weekend that she’d been STUNG by a jellyfish on her tum as well as her leg and hand.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Pregnant Katie Piper shows off HUGE baby bump!

Katie, 33, posted snaps of her injuries and wrote: ‘So today wasn’t my best day…..stung by a jelly fish in 3 places one area was my baby bump!‬ 🙈🚑’

‪So today wasn't my best day…..stung by a jelly fish in 3 places one area was my baby bump!‬ 🙈🚑 A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

OUCH. Following the post Katie was inundated with messages from her concerned fans as they wished her well.

‘Oh no! They are the most painful stings!! Hope you and baby are ok?’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Oh nooooo! You poor woman! 😰 I really really really hope you are ok and feel better soon? 😗’

And another added: ‘Sending you lots of love and thoughts for a speedy recovery. Hope all is ok’

Thankfully it sounds like Katie’s injuries might be on the mend, with the TV star having replied to a message from a follower: ‘The cream is helping 😊’

It comes as Katie – who is already a mum to three-year-old daughter Belle – prepares to welcome her new addition around December time.

The presenter has been sharing pictures of her growing bump with fans as her due date edges ever closer and she’s certainly looking blooming!

Fresh OJ, Fresh hair, Fresh Make up! Thanks boys @itsdash @toby_salvietto My dress is from #KPmaternity @wantthattrend A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

Katie announced her second pregnancy on Father’s Day with a sweet Instagram message and went on to reveal that she’d been hoping to expand her family for quite some time.

‘I’ve been asked so many times if we were planning to have another child,’ she tells Hello! magazine. ‘The truth is, we were trying for about a year and a half, but that’s such a private and emotional thing when you’re going through it.’

Exciting times ahead for the family – and we hope those stings heal up quickly, Katie!