And the reality star’s fans were quick to comment on the shot, with one writing: ‘Aww as long as your both there for your baby nothing else matters x’.

Another gushed: ‘Aw was so happy when you two won and delighted how happy you are with your little bump. You deserve it @cara_delahoyde’.

While some were still hoping that the pair will reunite, as one fan commented: ‘This breaks my heart, why aren’t they back together yet’, and another agreed: ‘Aww everyone loved you and Nathan hope your baby brings you back together xx’.

Since splitting with Essex boy Nathan, Cara has now moved back home to her parents’ house in Kent, but is planning a very exciting move into her own pad this week.

The mum-to-be recently explained that her and Nathan will raise the little one together, but won’t get back together just because a baby is on the way.

‘We’re still good friends,’ she told OK magazine.

‘He’s going to be there for the baby and I’m making him aware of all the midwife appointments and scans, so he’s in the loop.’



Good to see these two are making the best of their situation and we can’t WAIT to meet the new arrival.