The former TOWIE star has got her fans guessing

Ever since former TOWIE star Sam Faiers revealed she was expecting baby number two with boyfriend Paul Knightley, we’ve been obsessed with finding out absolutely everything about their little one.

But despite only announcing the exciting news a month ago, the reality star has already reached her six-month mark.

And to celebrate the milestone, the yummy mummy – who’s already a parent to one-year-old baby Paul – treated fans to a gorgeous photo of her blossoming bump.

Next to the sweet snap which shows Sam cradling her stomach while looking down at her unborn baby, the 26-year-old wrote: ‘Just over 6 months #BabyNumber2 #BoyOrGirl #Love’.

Just over 6 months 🤰🏽😊 #babynumber2 #boyorgirl #love A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

And as well as racking up over 85k likes in just a matter of hours, hundreds of people gushed about how incredible the pregnant Essex star looks, while other just couldn’t help guessing the sex of the baby.

‘Aww! Your bump is tiny. I think your gonna have a girl this time’, one fan wrote.



Another said: ‘Such a tiny bump for 6months! I reckon a girlie’

While a third declared: ‘Brother for Paul’.

This isn’t the first time Sam has given fans a glimpse at her adorable bump, as the mum-of-one showed off her bare tummy on holiday in another cute snap.

Posting a bikini photo to all her 1.9mil followers, the reality star added the caption: ‘#bumplife love my little bump soo much kicking going on recently keeping mummy up #mumlife x’. 🤰🏽#bumplife love my little bump ❤ soo much kicking going on recently 😉 keeping mummy up 😴 #mumlife x A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

The loved up former TOWIE star confirmed she’s pregnant with her second baby in June in an Instagram post she captioned: ‘Words can’t describe how excited we are to meet you baby. We love you soo much already. #babynumber2 #2under2’.

Hmm… We wonder if she’ll be giving Paul a little brother or little sister?