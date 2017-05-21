Pregnant TOWIE star Ferne McCann ‘back in touch’ with ex Arthur Collins following arrest over acid attack

The 26-year-old has a lot to discuss with her ex

After abruptly ending their relationship last month, now former TOWIE star, Ferne McCann has reportedly made contact with her ex Arthur Collins following his charge over an acid attack.

According to insiders, the couple are back in touch after 26-year-old Ferne revealed she’s pregnant with her ex boyfriend’s baby just two days after he was arrested for alleged involvement in the crime.

A source told The Sun: ‘Ferne has obviously ended her relationship with Arthur but she has been in contact with him since his arrest.’

They added: ‘They have spoken on the phone recently. The relationship is over but obviously they feel there are things to discuss.’

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

Arthur is currently behind bars after he was arrested and later charged over the acid attack which took place in April at a Hackney nightclub.

Essex star, Ferne has since taken time out of the spotlight to come to terms with her ordeal and focus on herself and her unborn baby.

More: Pregnant Ferne McCann emotionally reunites with Vicky Pattison at first red carpet appearance since ex-boyfriend’s arrest

However, the mum-to-be made it clear that her romantic relationship with Arthur is over after she made a very emotional return to This Morning in her first public appearance since his arrest to discuss being a single mum.

‘This isn’t how I imagined my first pregnancy to be,’ Ferne told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on May 11th.

‘But it’s not about me, it’s not about what’s happened. It’s about this baby. My main concern and priority is the baby.’

Before later adding ‘I’m actually feeling good and positive because being pregnant has given me strength and hope to get through it.’

And despite her fears that the public ‘would judge her’ for recent events, the I’m A Celeb star has been flooded with kind words from fans and recently took to Instagram to thank everyone.

‘I wanted to thank you all for the support and kind messages over the last few weeks,’ she began her heartfelt message, accompanying a photo from the interview.

I wanted to thank you all for the support and kind messages over the last few weeks. I'm overwhelmed and so grateful 🙏🏽 your kind words have meant the world – from the bottom of my heart – THANKYOU. 💜 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on May 12, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

‘I’m overwhelmed and so grateful. your kind words have meant the world – from the bottom of my heart – THANKYOU.’

Wishing Ferne all the best for her exciting journey to motherhood!