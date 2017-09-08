This is pretty brutal...

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Jessica Shears and Dominic Lever have been making the most of their social media accounts by sharing a whole load of promotional posts.

And they’ve got a fair bit of stick for it, with some followers branding them ‘cringy’ for advertising everything from hair products to watches.

But one man who’s taken things to a whole new level is rapper (and troublemaker) Professor Green, who’s thrown some serious shade at the reality TV couple.

The cheeky star – real name Stephen Manderson – shared a photo of Jess and Dom with his 756k Instagram followers wearing His and Hers jumpers (which were actually designed by fellow reality couple Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear FYI) .

Next to the shot the 33-year-old wrote: ‘Anyone know where I can get these jumpers? Me and my ‘bae’ need them!’

Before adding: ‘If you don’t understand sarcasm please unfollow me.’ Err… ouch!



Jess previously shared the exact same shot with her 1.2million followers, instead opting for the message: ‘Mine @domlever and I on the road again and back to work after a few days off in Devon wearing @hisandhersstore.’

But some fans were very amused by Pro Green’s updated caption, with one replying: ‘Never change! so funny’, while another wrote: ‘HAHA I get it, always annoyed me’. And a third simply commented: ‘SAVAGE’.

Jess, 24, previously hit back at haters who’ve criticised her and Dom, 26, over their product promotion, telling The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine she ‘would be silly’ not to take advantage of her new found fame.

‘I didn’t expect the hate to be this bad,’ she told the publication.

‘Some of the things are awful. I’m lucky I have thick skin now, because in the past I’ve struggled with myself. You’re given this platform from the show and you would be silly not to make the most of it.’

Neither Jess or Dom have reacted to Pro Green’s brutal comment, but they’re clearly not phased at all, as Jess went on to post two more promotional shots just a few hours later.

Keep doing you, guys!