The rapper is determined to turn things around

Professor Green has been praised by fans after opening up about his personal struggles following complications from surgery earlier this year.

The rapper posted a topless selfie to Instagram on Tuesday night and spoke honestly of his battles with depression, which has proved particularly tough since a hernia operation in April left him hospitalised due to further issues including pneumonia and a partially collapsed lung.

Pro, 33, posted the snap and wrote: ‘There’s no after pic yet, this is the beginning of the journey.

‘People are shlags and only post a view into their (often unrealistic) ‘perfect world’. I’ve been a shlag to all things bad; a shlag to my depression, a shlag to drink, a shlag to the sesh, a shlag to not creating, a shlag to distracting myself from the one thing that truly makes me happy – music. I’ve been a shlag to EVERYTHING NEGATIVE.

‘After surgery going wrong this year it slumped me, I look and feel like s***.’

Now though the music star – who went through a divorce from wife Millie Mackintosh last year – is determined to turn things around and get back to doing what he loves.

‘If I still look like this in 6 months then I’ve failed. If there hasn’t been a whole load of new music then I’ve failed,’ he explains.

‘No one is going to sort me out for me, so I figured it’s probably time I did it for myself. I can’t have a dad bod without bloody having a kid first!

‘And I can’t leave music behind knowing I haven’t peaked yet… the stuff I’ve started is the best yet – time to get it finished. Cheers for staying with me and being such loyal fans and friends, bless’

Fans have been praising Pro – real name Stephen Manderson – for being so honest about his struggles in the revealing post.

‘Well done for telling it how it is for real celebs don’t often do that keep chin up and keep goin love u dude,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Such beautiful honesty, thank you for sharing….and go you’

And one posted: ‘Ok, you didn’t fail! Noooo way! You are still bloody amazing! But if you aren’t happy with yourself, then go ahead, make the changes and take the steps you need to take! But just keep in mind, you didn’t fail!’

Pro has been quiet on the music scene in the midst of his troubles but has fronted some acclaimed documentaries covering topics such as homelessness, poverty and drugs.

Throughout these difficult few months he’s been supported by girlfriend Fae Williams, with whom he recently celebrated their first anniversary.