Things are already hotting up in the villa

Love Island is about to kick off tonight (yay!) and we’re already in for some saucy viewing as one couple share a steamy snog in bed!

Yep, they might have only been in the villa for a few hours but two Islanders hit it off so much that they’re smooching when the lights go out – but who could it be?

Love Island bosses ‘terrified’ as virus outbreak could ruin sexy antics

All will be revealed when the new guys and girls couple up in tonight’s show and it sounds like it’s going to get seriously juicy…

The five ladies are the first to arrive and the matching-up process begins when the boys appear shortly afterwards.

Host Caroline Flack tells them: ‘The choices you’ve made could decide how long you stay in the villa.

‘You’ll be spending time together, doing challenges together, living together and even sharing a bed together.’

She then reveals a bit of a bombshell – eek.

And soon there are things erupting left right and centre. Montana Brown and Jessica Shears endure a seriously awkward conversation when they realise that they’ve dated the same guy – and possibly at the same time.

The ladies have a heart-to-heart about the difficult situation and Jess admits in the Beach Hut afterwards that the chat was ‘a bit of a revelation’ and admits ‘I feel like I owe her no loyalties’. Is there already a bit of a spat brewing here?

Meanwhile Chloe Crowhurst – who has faced accusations from TOWIE’s Jon Clark that she had been dating him for months when she headed off to Love Island without telling him – realises she knows Kem Cetinay as she dated his ‘best mate’.

When it comes to romance it looks like Blazin’ Squad’s Marcel Somerville is keen to hit it off with the ladies and reveals he’s feeling a ‘good rapport’ with Jess after telling her about his musical past…

So could these two be the mystery kissers? We can’t wait to find out! Watch the Love Island series opener at 9pm on ITV2.

In the meantime here’s a little preview…