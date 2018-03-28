Holly and Phil discussed the size of his manhood on This Morning

Jeff Brazier has been left VERY red faced after he was singled out for having an… erm impressive manhood.

Telly star Jeff is stripping off for The Real Full Monty on Wednesday along with the likes of TOWIE’s James Argent, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong and chef Ainsley Harriott, so the boys appeared on This Morning to chat about the show.

Alexander – who also appeared in last year’s strip tease – sat down with ITV’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the studio about how rehearsals were going.

And after praising the boys for raising money for a good cause, cheeky Phil couldn’t resist asking if there was ‘willy envy’ among them.

Laughing, Alexander replied: ‘I think Jeff Brazier wins that one hands down. We’ve already held our hands up to that one!’ Ooo errr…

Phil then added: ‘Nobody wants to stand next to Jeff Brazier!’

While a giggling Holly joked: ‘Apparently Jeff is looking very smug down the line in Sheffield right now!’

As the cameras shot over to Sheffield, a VERY embarrassed looking Jeff was seen trying to hide behind choreographer Ashley Banjo.

Alexander then quipped: ‘You remember Horse in the original Full Monty? That’s all I’m saying!’

As Holly burst into laughter, she tried to move the cheeky conversation swiftly on by replying: ‘Wow-ee. I think we shall leave it there!’

Red-faced Jeff then cut in to insist: ‘This is far too much pressure, guys. Far too much pressure!’

As Phil joked: ‘Just say it’s cold!’

Also taking part in the strip tease are former rugby international Ugo Monye, The Wanted‘s Tom Parker, ex-footballer John Hartson and former EastEnders star John Partridge.

The Real Full Monty Live was put together to increase cancer awareness, and celeb ladies such as Megan McKenna and Coleen Nolan will also be taking part in a special ladies version aired on Thursday evening.

Speaking about the performance, Alexander said: ‘Last year’s show was a major success, particularly given it was unknown territory.

‘Hopefully, we’re in for even more fun as we take another bunch of blokes and turn them into show stoppers capable of turning the audience into a frenzy.’

Eeeek! The men’s Real Full Monty: Live is on TONIGHT (March 28) at 9pm on ITV. See you there…