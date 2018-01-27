We reveal the secret heartache behind the couple’s delayed nuptials…





Planning a wedding can be stressful, something Vicky Pattison knows all too well. Last week the former Geordie Shore star revealed she and fiancé John Noble had delayed their 2018 nuptials – just six months before the big day.

Vicky, 30, claimed it was because she doesn’t ‘feel ready to be a wife yet’ and, while that may be part of the reason, Now can exclusively reveal the heartbreaking reason she’s called the wedding off for now.

Our source tells us, ‘The wedding’s been postponed because his grandfather has just died. They want to deal with the loss properly before tying the knot. The death happened recently and John was close to him so it’s bound to affect him.’

In a heartfelt tribute, John uploaded a lovely photograph of him with his beloved granddad – also called John Noble – and set it as his Facebook profile picture.

MORE: For all the latest showbiz news

This prompted a wave of messages from family and friends. One reads, ‘Mate, I’m so sorry to hear about this. Send my love to everyone. Laugh at the good times and remember the smiles! All the best!’ while his pal and Vicky’s ex-Geordie Shore co-star Aaron Chalmers added, ‘Sorry to hear that mate hope your [sic] ok x’ with a later post from John, 30, revealing the funeral would be on 29 January.

Vicky couldn’t wait to become John’s wife, and previously gushed, ‘I’m excited about the wedding day, but I’m most excited about being married to John.’

The Beach Body SOS host had already started to plan her ‘week-long’ hen do, teasing that she wanted to make it the ‘biggest and best hen do the world had ever seen’ with her pals Ferne McCann, Casey Batchelor, Cally Jane Beech, Danielle Armstrong and Jess Wright, as well as her sister Laura, and all her school mates.

No-one can blame the pair, who rekindled their relationship last year after dating in their early 20s, for moving the wedding.

If Vicky is to have the big day of her dreams, it won’t come cheap. But judging by Vicky’s 3.6 carat marquise-cut diamond ring and their lavish engagement party last October – which Vicky admitted they, ‘spent more on than most people do on their actual wedding day’, it appears that money is no object for the pair.

John owns a successful clothing range and his family are said to be wealthy from owning amusement arcades among other ventures – their 40-year-old business has a reported turnover of £5.88m.

Our source adds, ‘They’ve done really well for themselves.’ And it looks like John could be set to benefit from some of his grandfather’s inheritance, too.

Don’t worry, Vic. The wedding will be worth the wait!