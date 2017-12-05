Rebekah's behaviour has come under fire

I’m A Celebrity 2017 star Rebekah Vardy has faced calls to be stripped of her role as an ambassador for a mental health charity after viewers accused her of ‘bullying’.

The footballer’s wife works with UK charity YoungMinds but many fans of the show think she should be AXED following her behaviour towards fellow campmate Iain Lee who suffers from anxiety and depression.

Rebekah, 35, claimed that Iain was playing the ‘sympathy card’ who was ‘playing a game’.

‘He is going in there to win and he is playing the sympathy card and he isolates himself from the rest of the camp and then as soon as the cameras are on he wants the limelight,’ the WAG – who was voted off the show on Monday – said during her time in the celebrity jungle.

Rebekah also faced accusations from viewers that she ganged up on Iain with Jamie Lomas and Amir Khan last week.

‘Look at you, you secret game planner…buzzing that you are not going out tomorrow, you’ve got a game plan you have,’ Becky told Iain in the footage.

‘Watch this one, not only does he nick strawberries but he’s also got a game plan.’

Now angry viewers have claimed that Rebekah’s behaviour means she shouldn’t be associated with any sort of mental health charity.

‘I hope that @YoungMindsUK reconsider their decision to use @RebekahVardy as an ambassador for mental health after she displayed that insensitive, demeaning attitude towards Iain regarding his anxiety today. #imaceleb,’ one watcher wrote on Twitter.

Another said: ‘I was really hoping Rebekah Vardy’s letter was from @YoungMindsUK firing her as an Ambassador after seeing her disdain for mental health sufferers #ImACeleb’

And one added: ‘There’s no place for bullying. End of. Not the behaviour of an ambassador for #MH. @YoungMindsUK must act and lead by example, not condone her actions.’

However some have defended Rebekah though, with her celeb pal Nicola McLean tweeting: ‘Fact!!! @iainlee is playing a game! And @RebekahVardy speaking her mind ISNT BULLYING!!!’

Becky also defended her comments to Iain during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

‘I was under pressure when I made that comment about him being an utter fake,’ she told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

‘Do you know what? Me and Iain had some really great conversations and I gave him a lot of pep talks.’