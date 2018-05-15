Chloe has spilled the beans on her latest beau

TOWIE fave Chloe Sims hasn’t been the luckiest when it comes to finding love.

After a short fling with best mate Mario Falcone back in 2014, the blonde beauty then dated former co-star Elliott Wright for over a year – before that ended in tears. Eeek.

Despite the Essex lady previously vowing she’s more than happy on her own, TOWIE fans got VERY excited over the weekend when Chloe enjoyed a date with Essex newbie and mega hunk, Dean Ralph. We’re not jealous, promise!

But although the pair were seen flirting up a storm during their fancy evening at The Shard (great choice, Dean!) it looks like it wasn’t to be as the 35-year-old has now revealed she’s dating someone else.

Yup, after being spotted snogging Yaz Oukhellou‘s brother Adam outside an event last week, Chloe has confirmed the Essex duo are totally a thing.

‘It’s only been a recent thing, a few weeks, so we’ll have to wait and see but I’m happy!’, she told The Metro.

‘I’ve known him for about a year so it’s not a new thing, but obviously he’s not been on Towie…’

Adam made his ITVBe debut last week when he was seen giving Yaz and her boyfriend James Lock some relationship advice.

But despite being good pals with Yaz, it looks like mum-of-one Chloe was a little worried about telling her pal that she was seeing her brother, as she admitted: ‘I was nervous speaking to Yaz about it but she was surprisingly really calm and happy about it.

‘Obviously I’ve known her longer than I’ve known him but she was really sweet about the whole thing!’

Before adding: ‘I think it’s easier because he’s not come on the show with me, he was on it last week for Yaz. But this week’s episode you see us together.’ Exciting, or what?

Although Adam has only appeared on TOWIE for a few minutes so far, this isn’t the first time he’s had a taste of reality TV as he actually appeared on Ex On Beach in 2017 after dating a former Essex star.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a romance with Nicole Bass who joined the show two years ago as Lewis Bloor‘s ex-girlfriend.

Remember her? But despite not managing to woo Nicole during his time on MTV’s EOTB, it looks like Adam is ready for love again.

Talking about Chloe, Adam reportedly told his pals: ‘I know she’s a queen. She didn’t approach me ‘cos thought she thought I was too young but we really get on. It’s early days but I’m up for a romance.’

Watch this space!