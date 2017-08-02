Remember when Celebrity Big Brother star Paul Danan was on Love Island?

This CBB contestant made quite an impression as an Islander

Paul Danan looks set to cause a stir in the Celebrity Big Brother house, especially if his past reality TV antics are anything to go by…

The ex-Hollyoaks actor was actually a contestant on Love Island back in the days of it being Celebrity Love Island and brought so much drama in the 2005 series that producers decided to bring him back again for the 2006 run.

Paul, now 39, headed to the villa in Fiji (yep, this was before the Majorca days) looking for love alongside celebs including Calum Best, Rebecca Loos and Abi Titmuss. Remember this gloriously cheesy opening sequence, anyone?

He tried his luck with the likes of socialite Lady Isabella Hervey but sadly it wasn’t enough as he failed to win the series (that honour went to Jayne Middlemiss and Fran Cosgrave – remember them?).

Alas, all was not lost for Paul – who at one point had to be removed from the villa by security during an outburst – as he returned a year later for the second series and once again tried to woo some famous ladies.

During his comeback stint the former soap star tried to get close to Isabella’s sister Lady Victoria Hervey and had several rows with fellow Islanders.

On many occasions Paul came to blows with model Sophie Anderton and endured her wrath when he pinged her bikini bottoms. And for many other things too…

Oh, and he also showed off his rapping ‘skills’ by performing a verse he’d written for swimwear model Emily Scott…

Once again Paul failed to find lasting love but did leave with some friendships, having become buddies with Calum and Fran.

In fact the trio were so close that they even went on to have their own ITV2 show called Calum, Fran and Dangerous Danan (yes, really) that saw them go on an American road trip.

Celebrity Love Island was dropped after two series but was resurrected for the non-celeb version in 2015, which was obvs a good decision as the show has been HUGE ever since.

This year’s series easily beat Big Brother in the ratings and awkwardly Paul couldn’t help but mention this when chatting to host Emma Willis during Tuesday night’s CBB launch show.

‘Oh, are we allowed to mention that great show? Celebrity Love Island on Fiji,’ he explained.

The actor also proudly spoke in his VT of how he’d ‘had a fight, shagged on TV and then got with royalty’ on the programme, so who knows what could happen whilst he’s in the CBB house…