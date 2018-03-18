Remember Hollyoaks’ Jeremy Edwards? Find out what happened to him…

Oh, so that's what the actor is up to these days...

This hunk was a regular on our screens in the ’90s and ’00s – but now Jeremy Edwards fits an unlikely new career in between his acting work.

On the box

In 1995, former model Jeremy landed the part of Hollyoaks’ Kurt Benson. He played the wannabe rock star until bowing out in 1999. Jeremy then went on to enjoy a four-year stint in the BBC drama Holby City as healthcare assistant Danny Shaughnessy.

Showbiz power couple

It looked like Jeremy had found a match made in heaven when he began dating S Club 7 singer, Rachel Stevens, popping the question on Valentine’s Day in 2002, but the pair split one year later, before briefly reconciling and then parting ways for good.

Reality tv

In 2005, he strutted into the Celebrity Big Brother house, coming fourth overall. Four years later, he competed in Dancing on Ice alongside professional skater, Darya Nucci, but was sent home in week three of the competition.

New direction

The actor hit the headlines in 2011 when it emerged that he’d found a new career in between his acting work – as a manual labourer. Speaking at the time, Jeremy said, ‘I don’t know any actors who work consistently without other work. A lucky few, but not many, I had a good 10-year run!’ And he claimed he’d been reaping the rewards of this new tough-guy job, claiming that, ‘Gardening is harder than the gym.’ Jeremy told OK!, ‘I’m gaining muscles, I’m even on protein shakes because I’m lifting all day!’

Daddy duties

Away from our screens, Jeremy, now 47, has been married to Lydia Metz since 2009. The couple, who live in Winchester, are parents to nine-month old daughter, Scarlett. The star regularly tweets photos of their ‘daddy and daughter time’, and recently posted a cute snap of Scarlett and her godfather – Jeremy’s former Hollyoaks co-star Will Mellor.

Man’s best friend

Jeremy has a Boston terrier called Molly. He recently tweeted, ‘She is the greatest friend to me and I cherish every moment with her. If people were as nice as dogs the world would be a far better place.’ Aw!