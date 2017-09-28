Rhian is channeling her inner Chez
Rhian Sugden might be know for her risque social media photos, but the former Page 3 model left fans shocked this week after her latest selfie.
And this time, it wasn’t the star’s incredible figure that got people talking when she posted a photo looking exactly like Geordie singer and new mum Cheryl Cole.
The 31-year-old can be seen posing for the camera in a low-cut white crop top with a mesh V neckline as she gives the camera a huge grin.
With her hair styled in loose waves and rocking a classic smokey eye, Rhian definitely could pass for the former Girls Aloud star’s sister.
Take a look for yourselves!
And the eye popping pic didn’t go unnoticed by Rhian’s 220k followers, as one pointed out the uncanny resemblance by writing: ‘You look like a busty Cheryl Cole’.
Another agreed: ‘You look like Cheryl Cole xx’
While a third added: ‘Like Cheryl’s younger, bigger boobed sister‘, and a fourth joked: ‘Where’s Liam?’.
Talking about her post-baby beauty regime on This Morning, the 34-year-old revealed: ‘Since becoming a mam, my beauty regime has actually gone out of the window. It’s just been recently that I’ve had time to start applying it again and it’s been lovely actually.
‘I went out for dinner a few weeks ago and it was strange to see myself made up again but lovely at the same time.’
She added: ‘When you are taking care of a baby 24/7 it’s just not practical to always look perfectly made up.’
Well, despite relaxing her beauty regime over the past few months – we’re not surprised Rhian is taking inspo from new mum Cheryl as she’s looking AH-mazing right now.