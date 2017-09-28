Rhian is channeling her inner Chez

Rhian Sugden might be know for her risque social media photos, but the former Page 3 model left fans shocked this week after her latest selfie.

And this time, it wasn’t the star’s incredible figure that got people talking when she posted a photo looking exactly like Geordie singer and new mum Cheryl Cole.

The 31-year-old can be seen posing for the camera in a low-cut white crop top with a mesh V neckline as she gives the camera a huge grin.

With her hair styled in loose waves and rocking a classic smokey eye, Rhian definitely could pass for the former Girls Aloud star’s sister.

Take a look for yourselves!

When @makeupbymikey makes my hair nice and dreamy! 💆🏻 Hair @beauty_worksonline Colour @perrieespa A post shared by Rhian Sugden (@rhiansuggers) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

And the eye popping pic didn’t go unnoticed by Rhian’s 220k followers, as one pointed out the uncanny resemblance by writing: ‘You look like a busty Cheryl Cole’.

Another agreed: ‘You look like Cheryl Cole xx’

While a third added: ‘Like Cheryl’s younger, bigger boobed sister‘, and a fourth joked: ‘Where’s Liam?’.



Rhian’s post comes after Chez recently opened up for the first time since she and One Direction boyfriendwelcomed six month old baby Bear.

Talking about her post-baby beauty regime on This Morning, the 34-year-old revealed: ‘Since becoming a mam, my beauty regime has actually gone out of the window. It’s just been recently that I’ve had time to start applying it again and it’s been lovely actually.