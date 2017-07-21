Tragic news about the popular star

Celebrities including Rihanna has been paying tribute to Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington after the shock news that he’s been found dead.

The 41-year-old was discovered at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday in what is being investigated as a potential suicide, with the LA County Coroner confirming he had apparently hanged himself.

Linkin Park have a huge fanbase including many famous names and several have spoken of their sadness at the news of Chester’s death.

Rihanna paid an emotional tribute to the star, having posted an image of him on Instagram with several crying face emojis and the words: ‘Literally the most impressive talent I’ve ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark’

Meanwhile British grime star Stormy – who recently collaborated with Linkin Park – told his Twitter followers: ‘Bruv I can’t lie I’m so upset serious 💔💔💔💔

‘I am heartbroken you do not know what someone’s going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother ❤️💔❤️💔’

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, also wrote: ‘So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana.’

The band One Republic posted some moving words too.

‘Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us,’ a message on the group’s Twitter account reads.

Chester’s Linkin Park bandmates were amongst the first to confirm the tragic news, with Mike Shonada Tweeting on Thursday evening when initial reports were circulating: ‘Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.’

Bassist Dave Farrell simply wrote: ‘Heartbroken’

Fans have also flooded social media with emotional tributes to the late singer.

Chester leaves wife Talinda and six children from two marriages.

Linkin Park were formed in 1996 and developed a massive following over the years, having sold more than 70 million albums worldwide.

They had several huge hits including Numb, In The End and Crawling and also collaborated with stars such as Jay Z. The group were due to begin a tour next week.

Our thoughts are with Chester’s loved ones at this very sad time.