Since the news of their romance had made its way into headlines, we’ve been just *dying* to hear about all things Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright.

However, the couple have kept their relationship under wraps slightly- with only a few updates from the pair.

However the pair, who began their relationship earlier this year, have let fans have a very rare sneak peak of their day-to-day lives – with Rio having shared a super adorable video of his girlfriend Kate and nine-year-old son Tate in the car.

In the video, which has been shared to Rio’s account for all two million of his followers to see, Tate is filmed by Rio’s beau Kate as he treats the car to a bit of a singing sesh.

Singing along to Big Shaq’s viral hit Man’s Not Hot, the nine-year-old has Kate in stitches as she howls along to his rendition of the rather tongue-in-cheek rap.

Rio has captioned the very amusing video, ‘What’s my boy giving it….also….the cackle tho’.

What’s my boy giving it….also….the cackle tho 🤷🏽‍♂🤦🏽‍♂😂 A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Fans have been quick to comment on the rare insight into Rio’s family life and his relationship with Kate.

Replies read messages such as, ‘I am dead hahahaha they are so funny’, ‘So happy for Rio nice to see him laughing’ and ‘Her reaction though! so epic’.

Rio has three kids already, Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, six. According to The Sun, Kate has been making a massive effort to bond with the tots – with a source sharing with the publication, ‘She was telling her friends how great everything is for her at the moment. Rio’s children love her’.

The source then adds, ‘She sees Rio as her soulmate – they have a real connection. She was saying she is happy to take a backseat with work and let his family be the priority’.

Anyone for some regular Carpool Karaoke from Kate, Rio and Tate?!