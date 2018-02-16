The former TOWIE star certainly stands out in this!

Former TOWIE star Kate Wright might not be on the telly anymore, but luckily she’s all over our Instagram feeds instead.

Whether it’s workout clips, bikini snaps or adorable family photos with boyfriend Rio Ferdinand and his kids, we literally can’t get enough.

And now Kate, 26, has REALLY got her followers talking after showing off her cleavage in a seriously sexy outfit during a night out with Rio on Thursday evening.

The reality star donned a striking pink suit consisting of a plunging jacket with cut-out detailing at the sides and matching trousers.

Underneath she wore a lacy black bralet and added a chic clutch bag to complete the look.

Kate captioned a photo of the bright outfit on Insta: ‘Lovely evening tonight at #astonmartin … 💗’

Fans were left gobsmacked by the TV star’s revealing ensemble and the snap quickly racked up likes.

‘wow you look gorge!!!!!’ one admirer commented, whilst another said: ‘Absolute stunner 😍 @rioferdy5 lucky man you are !’

And one simply added: ‘Wow! You look unreal!’

Meanwhile one wrote: ‘You look beautiful and so happy xx ❤️❤️’

Kate had joined Rio, 39, as he opened a new Aston Martin showroom in Mayfair and later the couple were seen enjoying a visit to Novikov restaurant.

The pair have been spending quality time together and with Rio’s three children Lorenz, 10, Tate, 8, and Tia, 6, during the half term holidays this week.

Kate revealed on Wednesday that she’d treated the kids to Valentine’s Day gifts, having shared a photo of three sets of presents with the caption: ‘HAPPY VALENTINES to the 3 poochies ❤️❤️❤️❤️’

Rio also showed love for his other half too by sharing a snap of them looking lovingly at each other to mark the romantic occasion – awww.

The pair were first rumoured to be dating over a year ago but didn’t start going public with their relationship until last summer.

Since then they’ve made it clear that they’re very loved-up and they’ve basically become one of our very favourite celeb couples in the process!