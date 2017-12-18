Another sweet photo from the smitten couple...

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright have once again proved that they’re our favourite celeb couple of 2017 after cosying up for an adorable photo together.

Preparing to spend his first Christmas with Kate, Rio can be seen with his arms wrapped around the TOWIE star during a night out in Manchester.

Looking as glamorous as ever, 26-year-old Kate has a huge smile on her face as she snuggles into her footie star beau while celebrating the festive season at Rio’s restaurant, Rosso.

‘Cheeky night out with this one #Rosso’, Rio, 39, captioned the sweet Instagram shot. Pretty adorable, right?

Unsurprisingly, the snap went down very well with his 2.6million followers and many couldn’t wait to comment.

‘Couple goals’, said one fan, while another wrote: ‘Nice to see you enjoying life again rio! God bless you…..couldn’t happen to a nicer fella!’.

And a third added: ‘Aw, what a gorgeous couple you make. Wishing you Every happiness together xxx’.

Kate also shared her own snap from the couples night out, showing off her incredible figure in a plunging playsuit and thigh-high boots.

The reality babe looked amazing as she posed next to a glitzy tree, writing next to the sexy snap: ‘So Christmassy’.

So Christmassy 🎄🤗🥂🎅🏽 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Dec 16, 2017 at 8:41am PST

Meanwhile, Kate and Rio – who started dating back in January – have now begun sharing a glimpse of their life together after finally going pubic in July.

Since then, the famous duo have treated us to a load of sweet photos, including a few with Rio’s three children Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, six – who he shares with late wife, Rebecca Ellison.

Out for dinner #Familytime ❤️ A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Just last week the pair even made their first public appearance as a couple when they walked down the red carpet hand-in-hand at the launch of Rio’s new FIVE collection with Sports Direct.

Taking to her Instagram Stories with a sweet snap of the night, Kate can be seen with her arm wrapped around her beau as he gives the camera a cheeky smile.

AW! These two are definitely a couple to watch in 2018!