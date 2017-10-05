This is really sweet!

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright have done pretty well to keep their relationship private since they started dating at the beginning of the year.

But after being snapped together for the first time just last month, now the footie player has finally opened up about his romance with TOWIE star, Kate.

Rio, 38, appeared on This Morning on Thursday to reveal that he’s found happiness once again following the tragic death of his wife Rebecca Ellison in 2015.

Talking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the star said: ‘I’m really happy now, the kids are really happy, it’s the happiest they’ve been. I’m in a relationship and it’s going well.

‘My kids deserve to be happy, they’ve had tragedy for the last few years of their lives.’

And the former England captain – who is dad toand– revealed he wanted to make sure his children were involved when he started dating Essex beauty, Kate.

‘They have to be part of that conversation’, he continued.

‘There’s not been at any stage going into this relationship that they’ve not been involved. Even in terms of introducing – how they want it to be done.

‘As long they feel involved in that conversation, I think there’s a chance that you can get to that place of happiness.’

Rebecca passed away in May 2015 after battling cancer, while Rio’s mum Janice died of breast cancer in July this year.

The star appeared on TM to promote his new book, Thinking Out Loud which is written about his experiences with loss and how to cope.

Opening up about helping his children deal with the grief, he said: ‘I always stress that it’s ok to cry. One of my boys did break down and cry.’

Rio’s emotional words come after his girlfriend, Kate recently revealed that she’s taking a break from her showbiz life to focus on Rio and his children.