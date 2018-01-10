The fitness fanatics confused their followers in this latest clip

By now you might have realised that former TOWIE star Kate Wright and boyfriend Rio Ferdinand love working out together.

Y’know the saying ‘couples that train together, stay together’ – well, they’re basically living proof of that…

But while we usually love checking out the pair’s home gym videos on social media, Rio’s latest work-out clip has caused a bit controversy after fans notice something VERY awkward.

The former England footballer shared a video of the pair getting sweaty with their personal trainer on Tuesday morning.

As Rio lifted some giant weights inside, Essex star Kate can be seen outside squatting with a cowbell and doing some push ups. Impressive, right?

But after the star captioned the shot ‘5am workout this morning…’ – eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that it might be a little too light for 5am.

And it didn’t take long for the star’s millions of followers to call Rio out on the blunder, as one questioned: ‘With artificial daylight?’

‘You millionaires can get daylight at 5am can you ?’, another replied, and a third added: ‘Mate. It’s pitch dark at 5.’

While a fourth joked: ‘You know you’ve made it when you got football stadium flood lights out your back garden’. AWKS!

Despite the apparent social media faux-pas, Kate has been showing her followers that all that hard work at the gym is definitely paying off on a recent holiday to Dubai.

The stunning reality star shared an incredible bikini shot last week while relaxing by the pool in an amazing gold bikini and some oversized sunglasses.

‘& … hair flick #workingthemangles,’ Kate wrote alongside the photo, which racked up over 40k likes!

By the looks of his Instagram, Rio has also been training hard as he’s due to make his professional boxing debut later this year.

Very impressive work you two!