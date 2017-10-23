This holiday snap is pretty adorable

Rio Ferdinand has proved that his relationship with Kate Wright is going from strength to strength by sharing a touching photo of her with his children.

The former footballer is on holiday in Dubai with Kate and the kids and snapped a sweet moment as the ex-TOWIE star walked hand-in-hand with his little ones as they went out for a meal.

Kate, 26, holds hands with Rio’s daughter Tia, 6, in the snapshot as his sons Lorenz, 10, and Tate, 8, walk alongside them down a corridor.

‘Out for dinner #Familytime ❤️,’ Rio, 38, proudly captioned the picture.

Fans of the sports star were moved by the adorable shot, with one commenting: ‘This brought tear to my eye so beautiful 😍’

‘Pure love… @xkatiewright so much respect for you ❤️,’ another posted, whilst one said: ‘That’s a really special photo 💜 speaks a million words’

Awww. Rio and Kate – who were first rumoured to be dating at the start of the year – have been seen soaking up the sun together during the vacation whilst relaxing on a sun lounger beside a pool.

It comes after Rio opened up on This Morning earlier this month about how the romance was going ‘well’ and that he’s ensuring that his kids are very involved in it all.

‘I’m really happy, the kids are happy,’ he told presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

‘I’m in a relationship and it’s going well. My kids deserve to be happy.

‘They have to be part of that conversation. There’s not been any stage going into this relationship that they haven’t been involved in.’

Rio lost his wife Rebecca Ellison, the children’s mother, following a battle with cancer in 2015.

Kate and Rio have tried to keep their relationship as private as possible and Kate revealed last month that she was quitting her showbiz life to focus on being part of Rio’s family.

‘I’m taking a step back from the public eye,’ she told The Sun. ‘I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on TOWIE, my priority right now is Rio and the family.’

Over the past few months Kate has proved that she’s bonded with the children, having shared a particularly cute photo during another holiday which shows her cuddling a sleeping Tia.

Awww, so lovely to see.