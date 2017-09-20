There could be a BIG development in this relationship...

Things seem to have been getting serious between Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright for quite some time and now it looks like their relationship could be set for the biggest step yet…

Rio – who announced this week that he’s taking up professional boxing – is reportedly ‘ready to PROPOSE’ to Kate, 26, to show his appreciation after she gave up many of her showbiz ties for him.

‘Rio is all about the ring right now. His ambition is to win a belt in boxing,’ a source says.

‘But we reckon he’s after another ring longterm – an engagement ring for Kate.’

Former TOWIE star Kate revealed earlier this month that she’s quitting showbiz to focus on her relationship with Rio, 38, as well as helping with his three children.

‘She’s given up everything for him,’ the insider claims to the Daily Star. ‘Now it’s time for him to commit to her.’

Kate is Rio’s first romance since the tragic death of his wife Rebecca, who passed away in 2015 aged 34 following a battle with breast cancer.

The couple had sons Lorenz, 11 and Tate, 9, together as well as daughter Tia, 6.

Rio and Kate were first rumoured to be dating in January but only recently went public with their romance when they posed for a photo together with Rio’s relatives on holiday last month.

Kate also proved she’s a hit with the kids by cuddling Rio’s sleepy daughter Tia in one seriously cute snap.

The girlies & one sleepy 👧🏼……🤗🤗💕👭👭 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Aug 21, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

The reality star broke her silence on the relationship earlier this month and revealed that she’s removing herself from the spotlight to focus on her new man and his family.

‘I’m taking a step back from the public eye,’ she told The Sun. ‘I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on TOWIE, my priority right now is Rio and the family.’

Awww, sounds like the future looks bright for Rio and Kate!