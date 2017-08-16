Rio Ferdinand wears his wedding ring on holiday with Kate Wright

The footballer's wife passed away in 2015, after battling breast cancer - and he wears a reminder of her everyday, despite having a new partner

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright have been enjoying a nice holiday in the sunshine – just a month after officially confirming their relationship.

Even though they haven’t been pictured on each other’s accounts, the pair – who’ve been dating for several months – have been filling up their Instagrams with snaps from their break in Portugal.

In one, the former footballer is enjoying a well-earned glass of wine toasting Manchester United’s 4-0 victory over West Ham, with his wedding ring clearly visible.

Rio’s wife Rebecca Ellison sadly died in 2015, after battling breast cancer.

Fans praised Rio for still wearing the band, despite his wife passing away over two years ago.

One commented: “I love that even if he is trying to move on he still wears his wedding ring.”

Rio admitted earlier this year that he wasn’t ready to stop wearing the ring.

“I think things change on a day-by-day, week by week process,” he said. “You can never say never but right now I’m in the same situation. Each individual case is different and each individual deals with it differently.”

But it’s not just Kate and Rio on holiday together – with the Ferdinand family in Portugal too. Kate shared a snap of a lunch on the beach with his sisters Remi, Anya and Chloe Ferdinand.

They all spent yesterday chilling on a boat together, with both Rio and Kate posting snazzy shots of their life on the high seas to Instagram. We’re totally jealous.

The couple went public with their romance back in July, after Kate posted a picture of five pairs of feet, wearing matching white Yeezy trainers. The ten feet were widely believed to belong to Kate, Rio and his sons with Rebecca, Lorenz, 10, Tate, eight and daughter Tia, six.