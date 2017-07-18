Jennifer Lopez, is that you?

Pop princess, Rita Ora is known for creating her own, unique style – and we love her for it.

But as she stepped out in New York City this week, the singer sported a whole-new hairstyle which strikes an uncanny resemblance to a certain Jennifer Lopez.

Debuting some killer corkscrew curls, 26-year-old Rita looked exactly like the singer/actress – with the pair even sporting the same aviator shades.

Except there’s just one difference – J-Lo is rocking the look as part of her role in US crime drama Shades of Blue.

So basically Rita is channelling corrupt police detective, Harlee Sandos…

Despite the pair looking EXACTLY the same from the shoulders up, the famous ladies have gone for VERY different outfit choices and Rita’s psychedelic tracksuit is a far cry from the 47-year-old’s detective clothes.

The Pucci-inspired track jacket and matching trousers looks like it’s been pulled right out of the sixties with it’s bold patterns and even bolder colours.

While the singer has paired the daring outfit with aviators, gold chain necklaces, peep-toe orange pumps and bright yellow nails.

OKAY, we’re not sure we’d be able to pull it off, but Rita is definitely working it…

And if the outfit isn’t channelling Jenny From The Block enough, Rita’s even sporting some J-Lo-inspired gold hoops.

Wheels up!! Next stop LA… #curlyhairdontcare #myNYlook #gonnamissNY #greatvacation #backtowork A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 27, 2014 at 4:02pm PDT

But the Your Song singer wasn’t done there, as she later stepped out in an equally jaw-dropping ensemble complete with multi-coloured tassels and a chunky belt – all worn with some sassy orange sunglasses and strappy gold sandals.

She is killing it right now!

We’re pretty sure J-Lo would approve of Rita’s IN-credible throwback style.