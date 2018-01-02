Rita started off 2018 with a bang

Most of us celebrate New Year with a glass of something fizzy in our hand while singing Auld Lang Syne at the top of our voices.

But it looks like superstar Rita Ora had different ideas as she rung in 2018 in a far more steamy fashion…

Yup, 27-year-old Rita had her very own Fifty Shades Of Grey moment on Sunday night, as she posed completely NAKED for a stunning black and white photo.

Captured by photographer Damon Baker, the sexy shot shows the X Factor star lying on a zebra print rug wearing only jewellery and stiletto heels.

‘Hi I’m Rita it’s nice to meet you 2018!’ she captioned the stunning photo.

Naturally, the singer’s 12.6million followers flocked to comment on the amazing photo – because, well she looks INCREDIBLE.

‘Oh Rita, you’re gorgeous xx would love to meet YOU never mind 2018 xx’, said one fan.

Another replied: ‘What to say about this photo. You look more beautiful than ever. Happy new year!’

While a third simply added: ‘omg so perfect’.

Popstar Rita is currently enjoying a girls skiing holiday in Aspen with a group of her celeb pals including Sofia Richie and Paris Hilton. Oh to run in those circles…

And the group of famous faces look to be having an amazing time this festive period as they posed up a storm over the weekend during a glamorous night out.

Sharing a snap of the ladies in front of some ‘Happy New Year’ balloons, Rita simply wrote: ‘Aspen crew happy new year’.

The Anywhere singer also treated fans to an Instagram shot of her incredible outfit for the big night as she showcased her amazing figure in another risque snap.

Pouting into the camera, Rita can be seen sporting a VERY low cut strap dress which she paired with some subtle gold jewellery.

Slaying 2018 already, Rita!