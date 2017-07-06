Rob Kardashian’s Instagram SUSPENDED following nude photo scandal – as Blac Chyna considers legal action over ‘revenge porn’

Rob's Twitter rant got very heated

Following Wednesday night’s explosive social media rant from reality star, Rob Kardashian – now his ex-fiance Blac Chyna is reportedly seeking legal action.

Kim Kardashian‘s brother had his Instagram account suspended after posting explicit photos of the mother of her child as well uploaded a clip which appears to show the model kissing another man.

The reality star confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday. ‘Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol.’ And after 30-year-old Rob continued to post graphic details about the couple’s private life online, Blac Chyna’s lawyer, Walter Mosley has revealed the mum-of-two is now considering taking legal action. More: ‘Too far’: Fans SLAM Rob Kardashian after he posts explicit nude photos of Blac Chyna in explosive ‘cheating’ rant

According to the law in California – where the Kardashian’s star lives – it’s actually illegal to intentionally distribute ‘the image of the intimate body part or parts of another identifiable person,’ otherwise referred to as ‘revenge porn’.

‘I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed,’ Mr Mosley said in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday evening.