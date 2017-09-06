The singer recently opened up about his health struggles

Robbie Williams has been forced to cancel the remaining dates of his European tour due to a mystery illness.

The 43-year-old had been due to perform two concerts in Russia this week, with gigs scheduled for St Petersburg and Moscow, and was also set to appear at the closing ceremony of the New Wave singing contest in Sochi.

Now though he’s had to pull out because of his health and won’t be resuming his tour until he heads to New Zealand and Australia in February next year.

A statement from his publicist reads: ‘Due to illness, the final two dates of the European leg of The Heavy Entertainment Show Tour, St Petersburg and Moscow, have been cancelled.

‘Robbie Williams will also not be appearing at The New Wave event in Sochi.

‘Robbie Williams has played to over 1.1 million fans this summer and recently announced an Australasian leg of the tour which is happening in February and March 2018.’

It comes just days after Robbie had opened up about his health struggles with conditions including arthritis and depression.

‘This job is really bad for my health,’ he told The Sunday Times. ‘It’s going to kill me. Unless I view it in a different way.’

The Take That star also spoke in depth of his mental health issues and confessed he didn’t think he’d have suffered quite as much if he hadn’t have become famous.

However, Robbie explained that he’d been feeling better recently on tour which he put down to ‘positive mental thinking – and getting my medications right’.

In July the singer – who has two children with wife Ayda Field – revealed that he’d been suffering from a rare condition called Nocturnal Sleep-Related Eating Disorder, which causes him to eat in the middle of the night whilst totally unaware he’s doing so.

‘I didn’t know I was doing it for a long time. I don’t do it on purpose – I’m not aware that I’m doing it – but it happens,’ Robbie told his fans in a video blog.

‘And apparently in my sleep I don’t want kale; I want sugar and loads of it. It’s been super weird, as you can imagine.’

Here’s hoping Robbie makes a speedy recovery and is back on stage soon.