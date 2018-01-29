The singer was forced to cancel tour dates after the health concern

Robbie Williams has revealed how he’s dramatically overhauled his lifestyle after a frightening health scare made him seriously re-evaluate things.

The singer was forced to cancel several tour dates last year after doctors discovered ‘abnormalities’ on his brain, leading to him spending SEVEN days in intensive care.

Robbie, 43, understandably was left shaken up by the incident and has now introduced activities such as yoga and pilates into his life to take better care of himself.

‘The health is good; really good,’ the dad-of-two tells News Corp. ‘It takes an awful lot to change my lifestyle, to be scared into the right actions.

‘What does it take to actually change? Oh, nearly dying, that will do it.

‘The big plus point of last year to me was steering myself into the right behaviour and looking after myself so now it’s yoga, meditation, pilates.’

Robbie – who shares children Teddy, 5, and Charlie, 3, with wife Ayda Field – previously spoke last month of how doctors found what looked to be blood on his brain after he became unwell backstage at a concert in Zurich.

‘My left arm went numb and I couldn’t stop dribbling out of the side of my mouth’, he told The Sun. ‘I had a headache and I was also having trouble breathing. I couldn’t get a full breath.’

After tests were carried out he was sent straight to ICU, where he was unable to see his family due to being ‘attached to tubes’ whilst he was cared for ’24 hours a day’

‘I was confused and scared, but I knew I was in the right place. And, maybe naively, I felt like I knew I was going to be OK,’ Robbie explained.

Last year Robbie also spoke about his other heath struggles with conditions such as depression and arthritis.

Thankfully the Take That star is doing well at the moment as he will resume his Heavy Entertainment Show Tour in February with dates in Australia and New Zealand.

Let’s hope Rob stays fit and well now.