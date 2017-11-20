Woah! We were not expecting THIS

Just a few weeks ago Robbie Williams was forced to pull out of his European Tour after being struck down by a mystery illness.

But now it looks like the former Take That star is back to his best after he posed completely NAKED for a cheeky snap over the weekend.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Taking to Instagram, 43-year-old Robbie gave fans a glimpse of his impressive muscles as he stripped down for the racy shot, with only his new book ‘Reveal’ covering his modesty.

‘Always revealing too much’, the Rock DJ singer joked next to the photo.

Always revealing too much 😉 A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on Nov 19, 2017 at 1:56am PST

And naturally, Rob’s 1million followers rushed to comment on the sexy photo – which racked up an impressive 50k likes in a matter of hours – as one said: ‘This is AMAZING! Still got it!’

MORE: WATCH! Robbie Williams opens up about ‘very worrying’ illness after being rushed to intensive care

While another added: ‘You haven’t quite revealed all Robbie!’ and a third joked: ‘Slightly to the left please Rob’.

Robbie’s cheeky photo comes after the star recently revealed he was rushed to intensive care after suffering a scary illness which forced him to cancel the rest of his tour.

The star was on his The Heavy Entertainment Show Tour when he had to pull out due to ill health and shared a video last month explaining what really happened.

‘I’ve been recovering from an illness now for the last five weeks,’ he said.

‘Unfortunately that illness kicked in just at the end of my tour, a tour which was going so well.

‘I was a soldier, and I needed to finish that tour, I needed to go to Moscow and St Petersburg then I got some test results. They were very worrying, and I ended up in ICU (Intensive Care Unit), so I couldn’t go.’

The 43-year-old then opened up about his new lifestyle, saying: ‘Now I am vegan, I do pilates every day, I do yoga every day, and I have a really big burger on a Sunday. I have a cheat meal.

‘I’m looking after myself, and I just wanted to say I love you, best wishes and thank you very much for your positivity.’

Well, it’s safe to say Rob’s health kick is definitely working!