We hope Rochelle can have one day this week she doesn't have to apologise for the guest speakers language!

It seems that Rochelle Humes hasn’t had the best week as guest host on Lorraine…

On Tuesday’s show, she was forced to apologise after the Bridget Jones author and guest speaker Helen Fielding referred to her character Daniel Cleaver (played by Hugh Grant in the films) as ‘a sexy b*****d’ live on air!

Rochelle quickly commented ‘Just quickly apologise for the language and anyone offended’. Helen soon realised that she had used inappropriate language and apologised too.

However, viewers didn’t seem too bothered about the language as they were too excited for the potential Bridget Jones Musical. The news was announced by Helen during the interview, where she expressed that it is definitely something that is on the cards!

But if that wasn’t bad enough, Rochelle then had to make another embarrassing apology for another guest speaker on Lorraine during Wednesday’s episode. (Yup, the following day).

This time the air was turned blue by Hollywood Actress Jordana Brewster. The Fast and Furious star sat next to Lethal Weapon co-star, Keesha Sharp, and talked about life as a working mum. During the chat, she spoke about her three-year-old son, Julian, and how he was ‘p****d off’ with her hectic work schedule.

OH DEAR!

Viewers took to Twitter to show their sympathy for the poor host. One woman tweeted ‘Lmao is there gonna be a day this week that Rochelle doesn’t have to apologise for somebody else’s language #Lorraine’.

Thursday’s show will see actor Zac Efron join Rochelle on the sofa. However, we are unsure who else will be on Lorraine for the rest of the week, but let’s hope that they don’t let another bad word slip live on air!

By Lois Pia North