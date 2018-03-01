And Rochelle isn't the only celeb sharing snaps of her kids' amazing outfits...

Loads of proud celeb parents have been busy sharing photos of their kids in some adorable World Book Day outfits this Thursday.

But we reckon Rochelle Humes‘ four-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai definitely won the prize for best costume in her class.

Mum-of-two Roch – who also shares one-year-old Valentina Raine with hubby Marvin – took to Instagram to show off her little one’s incredible outfit as she headed to school dressed as a troll.

And not only did she have the most adorable little blue dress on, Alaia was also rocking an INCRED pink wig. Seriously, look how cute she is…

‘Poppy from trolls is off to school’, 28-year-old singer Rochelle wrote next to her clip. AW!

And she’s not the only one getting in the World Book Day spirit, as mum-of-four Coleen Rooney also took to social media to showcase her three older sons’ efforts.

Kai, eight, and Klay, four, both opted for Roald Dahl’s character The BFG, wearing green trousers, a brown waistcoat and a HUGE pair of ears.

Meanwhile, younger brother Kit, two, decided to dress up as Peter Pan instead. Too cute…

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden also posted a snap of her youngest daughter Hollie, six, dressed up as a The Worst Witch.

Donning a black cape and pointed hat, the little one looks adorable while making her way through the snow.

‘My little #HRH as #mildredhubble in the #snow #worstwitch #worldbookday @bellaramsey @raquelcassidy’, 48-year-old Amanda wrote alongside the precious photo.

And former popstar Michelle Heaton also joined in on the fun as she took to Instagram with a sweet photo of her two children Faith, six, and Aaron, four.

While Faith dressed in a yellow dress like Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Aaron went for a less traditional Marvel character, heading out as his fave superhero Captain America.

But costumes aren’t just for kids, y’know…

And Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson showed her followers exactly how she was spending World Book Day – dressed as Gandolf The Great, hanging out with Daddy Pig and a lion… obviously!

Who’s outfit do you love the most? Let us know @CelebsNow!