Rochelle has a powerful message about her roots.

It’s fair to say that one lady who has got her ‘ish together is Rochelle Humes.

The mother-of-two is career goals, wardrobe goals and motherhood goals. Oh, and she balancing the three look like a breezy walk in the park.

Just *amaze*.

One day of snow and I'm on the countdown to the beach 🌴 A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Dec 11, 2017 at 3:07am PST

And it would appear that the former Saturday’s lady can add another prestigious title to her CV, as Rochelle is now officially hair goals!

Not that she wasn’t before. But, ya’know.

Rochelle has taken to Instagram to reveal her brand spankin’ new look, having ditched the straighteners in favour of her natural curls.

See: Rochelle Humes HITS BACK after she’s criticised for ‘sucking snot’ out of her daughter’s nose

However, Rochelle has revealed that her decision to go au natural is less to do with beauty and more to do with a heartbreaking admission from her eldest daughter, 4-year-old Alaia-Mai.

Taking to social media to reveal her curls, Rochelle shares that her daughter didn’t feel like a princess because of her natural hair – something which had left Rochelle both concerned and keen for change.

See: ‘I fancy the beep out of you’: Rochelle Humes shares ADORABLE anniversary message for husband Marvin

The 28-year-old writes: ‘My four year old little girl Alaia has been telling me for a while that she doesn’t like her curly hair’.

Whilst she thought Alaia-Mai would eventually grow to love her locks, Rochelle then explains that her daughter didn’t feel like ‘a princess’ because her hair wasn’t straight. Rochelle writes: ‘It broke my heart when she told me’.

Rochelle then adds that she could possibly be to blame, explaining: ‘It then dawned on me that maybe this issue started closer to home because, all she has ever known is her Mummy to style her hair straight, when in fact mine is naturally curly too’.

However, this is all about to change, as Rochelle has now vowed to keep it curly: ‘So moving forward into the New Year I’ve decided to finally embrace everything that make me ME.

The mother-of-two adds that her daughter is ‘already over the moon that we have ‘matching hair’!!’.

We’re deffo more than up for a curly haired Rochelle in 2018 – *especially* now we know the powerful reason behind it!

Tweet us your thoughts @CelebsNow.