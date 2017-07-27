Aww, these two!



'I fancy the beep out of you': Rochelle Humes shares ADORABLE anniversary message for husband Marvin

The Saturdays‘ Rochelle Humes and former JLS star Marvin Humes married exactly 5 years ago today.

And of course the gorgeous pair shared their love in the cutest way… with a whole heap of throwback wedding pics of course!

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: ‘It’s just been the hardest time’: Angelina Jolie breaks silence on Brad Pitt divorce in candid interview

Rochelle took to Instagram to gush about her ‘best friend’ Marvin in a string of adorable.

The caption reads: ’27. 7. 17 Happy Anniversary Mr H. 5 years ago today I said “I DO” and I’d say it over and over again. My rock, my best friend and I fancy the beeppppp out of you. Here’s to 155 more.’

27. 7. 17 💒 Happy Anniversary Mr H. 5 years ago today I said "I DO" and I'd say it over and over again. My rock, my best friend and I fancy the beeppppp out of you. Here's to 155 more ❤️ A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Jul 26, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

And of course fans were quick to congratulate the adorable couple with one user writing: ‘Happy Anniversary to both of you.’

A second added: ‘Happy anniversary guys to both of my faves that’s relationship goals right there xx’

Whilst a third couldn’t believe how fast the time flies, writing: ‘Wow…. has it really been five years?!’

The couple have two daughters together – four-year-old, Alaia-Mai and one-year-old Valentina Raine.

Not to be out done Marvin shared his very own special message for his wife, the DJ even added a video montage. Aww!

Marvin wrote: ’27th July 2012 was the happiest day of my life. I married my best friend and soulmate. 5 incredible years have passed and everyday just gets better and better.’

‘Rochy thank you for giving me everything I’ve ever dreamed about. You’re the most incredible Mother and all I ever hoped for and more in my Wife. I look forward to our next 50 years together where we’ll be forever loving and laughing.’

He adds: ‘Today we’ll be celebrating like it’s day one. Love you baby. Happy Anniversary. Marv x’

Aww you guys!

We wish this adorbz couple a very Happy Anniversary.