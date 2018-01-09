The model has left her fans stunned

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has sent her fans wild after posing for a jaw-dropping bikini picture for the first time since giving birth.

The model – who welcomed baby son Jack with partner Jason Statham in June – revealed her incredible figure on Monday when she posted a snap of herself in a black two-piece on holiday in Miami.

Rosie, 30, is seen leaning against a balcony in the sunshine as she showcases her incredibly long legs and toned midriff in the one-shoulder swimwear.

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Jan 8, 2018 at 9:04am PST

The new mum completes the chic look with a pair of sunglasses and wears her blonde hair swept back in a bun.

Soon the photo racked up more than 215,000 likes and fans were full of praise for Rosie’s amazing bod.

‘Wow 😍 body goals after a baby,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Hot! Hot! Hot Mama! Lovin the curves!’

And one added: ‘Even more beautiful having brought life into the world! 🌹 bless little Jack Statham.’

Rosie has been keeping a relatively low profile since giving birth to Jack in June and it looks like she’s enjoying her break in the sunshine.

The blonde star shared several pictures from the trip with her fans, including a selfie as she chilled out beside the pool.

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Jan 8, 2018 at 9:02am PST

Rosie and Jason, 50, have always been a private couple but Rosie gave her followers a little glimpse at their son in December when she posted a photo of herself carrying him onto a private jet.

‘Happy Holidays 👋🏼,’ the actress captioned the snap.

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Dec 18, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

Before becoming a parent Rosie had many projects on the go, including her own beauty and lingerie ranges for Marks & Spencer, but recently admitted that her priorities have changed now that she’s a mum.

‘It has definitely changed how I think about work,’ she told the Bazaar at Work summit cocktail party in November. ‘My focus and priorities totally changed it.

‘For the first time in my career I took time off. But I’m also still so ambitious with my work.’