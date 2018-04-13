The Royal Wedding: Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day

We're still waiting for our invite...

The royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is just around the corner – and we’re so excited.

Ever since the royal lovebirds announced their engagement on November 27, the whole world has been anxiously awaiting their big day.

The couple – who met in London in July 2016 and confirmed their relationship that November – have shared a few exciting updates with the public throughout the planning process.

So, from the date, to the dress, to the venue – here’s a cheat sheet to everything you need to know about the biggest wedding of the year…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding: The Date

Get your diaries ready everyone, because the big day is on Saturday 19 May 2018 – which actually breaks royal protocol as weddings in the family usually fall on a weekday.

Kensington Palace revealed the exciting news on December 17, writing on their official Twitter: ‘His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.’

With the Duchess of Cambridge also due to have her third child with Prince William in April – it’s set to be a busy few months for the royals!

In February, Kensington Palace also announced that the ceremony will begin at 12 p.m, followed by a carriage procession one hour later around Windsor Town.

The happy couple will celebrate with a reception at St. George’s Hall straight after the ceremony before a second private reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House – which will reportedly include a load of exciting live acts. If only we had an invite…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding: The Venue

According to Kensington Palace, Harry and Meghan decided to say ‘I do’ at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. The castle – which apparently holds around 800 people – is significant for Harry as he was christened there when he was just three months old in 1984.

Harry’s cousin Prince Edward and his wife Countess Sophie’s 1999 nuptials, and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s 2005 service, also took place at the chapel.

‘Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel,’ Kensington Palace said in a statement on November 28. ‘The Royal Family will pay for the wedding. Further details about the wedding will be announced in due course.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding: The Guests

While nothing has been officially announced, we’re expecting to see a fair few famous faces in the crowd. Obviously, the guest list is sure to include a whole host of royals including Kate, Wills and their kids George and Charlotte, as well as Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton.

It’s also been rumoured that 15 cast and crew members from Meghan’s USA show, Suits, will be invited including Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Gabriel Macht.

Meghan has reportedly invited a lot of her A-List pals from around the world as well, including Serena Williams, Millie Mackintosh, Misha Nonoo, Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman and London chef Tom Sellers.

Rather awkwardly, Harry is thought to have invited three of his ex girlfriends – Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas and Ellie Goulding. Eeeek!

We’re also VERY excited that the Spice Girls could be making an appearance, as Victoria Beckham all but confirmed her attendance when she was on The Late Late Show in April.

When asked whether she’d received an invitation on US chat show The Real, Mel B also said: ‘Well, it was [the] five Spice Girls. Why am I so honest? I’m not saying anymore! I’ve said enough… I need to go. I’m gonna be fired!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding: The Dress

Meghan’s wedding dress is set to be the biggest fashion statement of the year, so it’s fair to say fans of the family are getting just a little bit excited about what she might turn up in.

The soon-to-be royal has previously been a fan of Canadian designers as well as London Fashion Week designers Erdem and Antonio Berardi and American labels Marchesa and Misha Nonoo, so it’s anyone’s guess who she’s chosen to create the gown.

It’s previously been reported that Meghan is relying on her best bud and bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney to help her through the process of picking that perfect look.

While Meghan is keeping her cards close to her chest, we were given a hint at what to expect after previously speaking about her dream dress in an interview with Glamour back in 2016.

‘I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic’, the actress revealed.

‘Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty. And I will always be a fan of Ellie Saab. J. Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding: The Cake

The royal couple will be eating a lemon elderflower bake ‘that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring’. Kensington Palace announced the culinary delight will be made by Violet Bakery’s Claire Ptak,

The cake will also be covered with buttercream and covered in fresh flowers. Mmmm.

Claire – who was previously interviewed by Meghan for her former lifestyle website The Tig – said: ‘I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake.

‘Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding: The Photographer

Meghan and Harry announced that Alexi Lubomirski will be charged with taking official photos at Windsor Castle following the ceremony.

Alexi is the same photographer who snapped the couple’s stunning engagement photos at Frogmore House – so we’re expecting big things.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding: The Flowers

In April Kensington Palace announced on their Instagram account that London-based Philippa Craddock has been hired to create the flower decorations.

Phillipa will locally source flowers from the Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park gardens to make both St. George’s Chapel and St. George’s Hall look amazing.

