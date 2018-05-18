Royal wedding fever! Meghan Markle’s Suits co-stars arrive in London

The actress will be surrounded by her closest friends and family on Saturday

Getting an invitation to a friend’s wedding is always nice, but the stars of Suits have top-trumped us all by nabbing an invite to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding – AKA the wedding of the century.

And, with the wedding just one day away, Meghan’s former Suits co-stars have started to descent on London to celebrate her upcoming nupitals.

First to arrive in the UK was Gabriel Macht- who plays Harvey Specter in the popular Netflix series. His trip to England has been well-documented on Instagram so far, starting with a sunny afternoon in Hyde Park with his wife Jacinda Barrett earlier this week.

Yesterday #london #hydepark Today #guess A post shared by Gabriel Macht (@iamgabrielmacht) on May 16, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

Harvey’s on-screen personal assistant Donna Paulsen – played by Sarah Rafferty – was also pictured with her children at Buckingham Palace.

#suitorcheckin A post shared by Rick Hoffman (@rickehoffman) on May 15, 2018 at 4:58pm PDT

Hours earlier, Rick Hoffman – who plays Louis Litt in the show – also revealed he’d checked into a hotel in London on Instagram, causing fans to speculate that he’s heading to the Royal Wedding.

‘They’re all coming for the wedding,’ one fan guessed. While another joked, ‘The Royal Wedding is about to get LITT UP.’

Suits 100 A post shared by Rick Hoffman (@rickehoffman) on Jul 11, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

The final star to make up the Suits cohort was Patrick J Adams – who plays Meghan’s on-screen husband Mike Ross.

He and his wife, Troian Bellisario, posed outside The Royal Standard of England in Buckinghamshire – which claims to be Britain’s oldest pub.

Shortly after Meghan and Harry’s engagement was announced, he joked on Twitter: ‘She said she was just going out to get some milk…’

It’s been a tough week for Ms. Markle in the run up to her big day, as she’s had to deal with a media circus surrounding her father, Thomas Markle, who is now not attending the wedding.

MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Instead, it has been revealed, that Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will walk her down the aisle.

A statement released by Kensington Palace on Friday morning said: ‘Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day.

‘The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way.’

READ MORE: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BIG DAY