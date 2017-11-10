So did these two ever date or nah?

After months of speculation, Ryan Giggs has finally spoken out on rumours of a romance wth Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson.

The pair were at the centre of dating talk back in February when they were reportedly spotted looking cosy whilst dining out together, but Ryan has bluntly shot down the gossip and insists he and Gemma, 32, have only ever been mates.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: What’s going on with Strictly’s Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez?

Ryan, 43, appeared on Gemma’s Key 103 radio show which she presents with Matt Toolan and Matt Haslam on Thursday morning and laughed off any sort of romance gossip.

‘Me and Gemma have been friends for a long time,’ the former footballer explained before joking: ‘And you know, as if!’

That remark had Matt and Mike in fits of laughter whilst Gemma responded: ‘Oh cheers!’

Ryan admitted that he’s used to this sort of speculation as it ‘comes with the territory’ of being in the public eye, whilst Gemma explained that they have lots of mutual friends so it’s inevitable they they’ll hang out together.

‘Anyone I hang about with of the opposite sex people say I’m going out with,’ the former Hollyoaks star said.

‘Whenever we all go out together as friends people say we’re in a relationship.’

It comes after Gemma confused fans by sharing a photo last month which showed her with Ryan, dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec and other friends as they dined out at Giggsy’s restaurant in Manchester.

Thanks for having us! Fab night in George's Restaurant introducing @aljazskorjanec to the old school gang ✌🏼#Mates #Oldskool @vicky_owens A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) on Oct 10, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

The snap led fans to comment with remarks including ‘How comes Ryan Giggs is there?’ and ‘Back together?’.

However, Gemma has previously stressed that she and Ryan have known each other for years and are purely pals.

‘I’m always linked to Ryan! I’ve been mates with Ryan since I was 19 or 20,’ she told OK! magazine. We’ve got the same group of friends that’s all.’

Meanwhile the actress is still being linked to Strictly pro dancer Gorka Marquez, though both have insisted that they’re just gym buddies and nothing more for the time being.