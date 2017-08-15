A female stunt driver died after reportedly losing control of her motorbike while filming in Vancouver

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has paid tribute to the stuntwoman who was killed on the film set of the new Deadpool 2 movie.

The heartbreaking tragedy happened in Vancouver and saw professional motorcycle racer Joi ‘SJ’ Harris ‘soar through the air’ on a motorbike before hitting a glass window and dying.

Ryan, who is starring in the hit film franchise, has now sent his condolences to the woman’s friends and family, saying his ‘heart pours out’ for them.

Writing on Twitter on Monday night, the 40-year-old told his 6.83 million followers: ‘Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool.

‘We are heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognise nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must film in this moment.

‘My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.’

Loads of fans were quick to comment on the emotional message, with one writing: ‘I’m so sorry for your loss, she sounded like a lovely person’.

Another replied: ‘Deep condolences to her family, her friends and all those who knew her. may her soul rest in perfect peace!’

While a third added: ‘I am so so sorry. sending love and prayers to everyone affected’.

Director of the film, David Leitch also paid tribute the young woman, telling The Hollywood Reporter: ‘I’m deeply saddened by the loss of one of our stunt performers today.

‘No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones in this difficult time.’

The incident is said to have occurred about 8.20am local time (4.20pm UK time) on Monday.

Police and ambulance rushed to the scene and the rider was put in an Advanced Life Support ambulance.

According to The Mirror the vehicle remained at the scene for 45 minutes – and eventually left for the hospital without lights and sirens.

Vancouver Police tweeted: ‘A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle.

‘VPD & WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene.’

Sending our love and condolences to everyone affected by this tragic accident.