The former Corrie star has moved to Australia after bagging a role in Neighbours

He may have only announced his big move to Australia a few weeks ago, but it looks like former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas is already feeling homesick.

Lucy Mecklenburgh‘s boyfriend has jetted half way across the world to start his exciting new role in Neighbours – but unfortunately that meant the dad-of-one had to miss out on his little girl’s 9th birthday.

So instead, 33-year-old Ryan – who played Jason Grimshaw on Corrie – sent his daughter, Scarlett an adorable message on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.

Next to a sweet picture of the pair, the actor admitted he was finding the separation ‘so hard’, writing: ‘Happy 9th birthday Scarlett, our first ever birthday apart makes this so much harder being the other side of the world. Love you my angel.’ N’aww.

Happy 9th birthday Scarlett, our first ever birthday apart makes this so much harder being the other side of the world. Love you my angel. 😘🎂🎉 A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on Oct 26, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

And Ryan’s 412k followers were quick to send their well wishes, as one commented: ‘Bless you Ryan. I bet it is. happy Birthday to your beautiful girl’.

Another said: ‘Oh bless you, that’s a difficult one for you! Happy Birthday Scarlet. Lots of love to you Ryan. Xxx’

While a third added: ‘You re a super dad! You ll see her soon’.

Ryan shares his daughter with ex girlfriend and former Corrie co-star Tina O’Brien, who he dated for six years until they split in 2009.

The hunky star has now found love with ex TOWIE babe Lucy after they met on Bear Grylls’ The Island earlier this year.

But following Ryan’s big move Down Under, the pair’s romance has come under question, with fans speculating whether they’ll be able to go the distance.

Luckily, this loved-up couple shut-down rumours of a split in the best way possible this month after they both shared some adorable messages on each-other’s social media accounts.

After announced he’ll be taking on the role of bad boy Rafael Humphreys in the Aussie soap, his doting girlfriend simply wrote ‘proud’ beneath the photo along with a love heart. AW!

We reckon Lucy will be jetting out to see her man very soon!