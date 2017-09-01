Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh and Coronation Street‘s Ryan Thomas only went public with their romance a couple of months ago.

But it looks like things are getting serious already as the pair have attended a wedding with Ryan’s family in Lake Como, Italy.

Ryan shared a number of snaps and videos on his Instagram story of the special day.

Including this very cute snap of Lucy with a love heart emoji. Awww!

And Ryan couldn’t help but gush about his girl, as he posted a cute video of Lucy dancing the night away.

Meanwhile Lucy uploaded a snap onto her own Instagram story of the pair hugging followed by some yellow love heart emojis.You guys!

And the wedding was clearly a family affair as Ryan’s two younger brothers were also in attendance, Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas and former Love Island contestant Scott Thomas.

With Ryan even poking fun at little brother Scott after he had a slight incident with some henna.

And Scott took to his own Instagram to share a pic of the very dapper siblings.

The Thomas Famiglia 🇮🇹 👌 @adamthomas21 @ryanthomas84 ❤️ Styled by @_ilsarto A post shared by Scott Thomas (@scottyspecial) on Aug 31, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Ryan and Lucy only went public in July however fans had their suspicions much earlier.

Speaking with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine the reality star previously revealed: ‘It’s no secret that we’ve been on holiday together, and I’ve had a really lovely time. Life’s good. It’s really early days. If it’s OK with you, I’d like to leave it at that.’

Ryan’s latest snaps come just days after the couple were seen kissing in a clip that was aired for Channel 4’s Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

Rumours had previously circulated that the couple’s romance sparked on the island and now we get to see it unfold on the small screen.

And we thought brother Scott was the only one to experience Love Island.

We’re so happy for this couple and we hope to see many more loved up pics from them very soon!