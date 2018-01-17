This is sure to shake the house up
So, the Celebrity Big Brother nominations are in and FIVE stars are set to face this Friday’s double eviction. Eeek!
Unfortunately, time in the house could be up for Ann Widdecombe, John Barnes, Andrew Brady, Rachel Johnson or Daniel O’Reilly after the boys nominated on Monday.
But it looks like all that could be about to change after Rylan Clark-Neal revealed a twist is ‘on it’s way’ – and we reckon it’s going to be a big’un.
During Tuesday night’s episode of Bit On The Side, Rylan teased: ‘You’ll notice that we haven’t opened up the vote tonight guys. That is because there is a nominations twist on it’s way.’
More: Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Amanda Barrie gave Wayne Sleep a bath – and viewers couldn’t handle it!
What could Big Brother possibly have in store for the stars? Well, the telly presenter insisted he wasn’t going to give away the secret just yet, but all would be revealed on Thursday. Damn!
Meanwhile, despite not being up for nominations CBB’s Malika Haqq has hinted she could be ready to leave the show already after just two weeks in the house.
In a candid chat with Shane J – due to air on Wednesday evening – Khloe Kardashian‘s BFF admitted she was feeling ‘trapped’ being cooped up.
‘I’m annoyed and I don’t like feeling that way,’ she admitted to Shane.
The 35-year-old continued: ‘The people that didn’t bother me now bother me.’
‘It’s not personal. I just don’t want to be around anyone anymore. I just want to be my myself in a corner – which is just not possible.’
Before adding: ‘I don’t even want to hear them talking’.
Will Malika follow in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian‘s best pal Jonathan Cheban who lasted just one week on the show back in January 2016? We’ll have to wait and see…