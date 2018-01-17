This is sure to shake the house up

So, the Celebrity Big Brother nominations are in and FIVE stars are set to face this Friday’s double eviction. Eeek!

Unfortunately, time in the house could be up for Ann Widdecombe, John Barnes, Andrew Brady, Rachel Johnson or Daniel O’Reilly after the boys nominated on Monday.

But it looks like all that could be about to change after Rylan Clark-Neal revealed a twist is ‘on it’s way’ – and we reckon it’s going to be a big’un.