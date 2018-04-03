The presenting duo went down a storm with viewers

Rylan Clark-Neal shocked fans when he announced he was taking a break from This Morning to focus on other things last year.

But the telly star was finally back on the sofa on Tuesday and he was joined by his Big Brother colleague Emma Willis. Hooray!

The popular presenting duo are taking over the ITV show for the rest of the week while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are off on their holidays.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

And things kicked off with 42-year-old Emma ensuring viewers: ‘Do not adjust your TV sets you are not watching Big Brother! Rylan and I will be keeping you company all week.’

Confessing she’s not used to pre-watershed hosting with Rylan, Emma continued: ‘This is weird for me. Normally, we are together late at night where we are a little naughty.

More: Rylan Clark finally reveals why he REALLY took a break from This Morning – and it might surprise you

‘When I look at your face I can’t think naughty, I have to think best behaved.’

Rylan then added: ‘We’ve worked together six years and we’ve never done This Morning together. I’ve pretty much done it with everyone else you could imagine. Ruth, my husband, Phil, Holly, Geri, Lorraine, Alison, Sarah Greene… I get around.’

Before the 29-year-old admitted: ‘I’m going to cry. We are going to have a lovely time!’

And it looks like viewers at home were just as excited as many rushed to Twitter to praise the pair’s presenting skills and gush over Rylan’s return.

‘Really enjoying a change and @Rylan and @EmmaWillis presenting @thismorning…’ said one fan.

Another agreed: ‘@thismorning just love Emma and Rylan doing such a good job think they should do it more often’.

While some viewers even called for Rylan and Emma to REPLACE show regulars Holly and Phil…

‘Reckon I prefer Emma & Rylan #ThisMorning’, quipped a viewer, and a second agreed: ‘@Rylan luvin u & Emma 2gether. Phil & Holly watch out.x’

But they weren’t the only ones…

Eeeek! The duo’s TM debut comes after Rylan excited his fans with the news he’d be returning to the sofa.

‘The news is out! Excited to tell you I’ll be hosting @thismorning all next week with the BBig sister @EmmaWillis,’ the presenter tweeted with a photo next to his BFF.

Well, we can’t WAIT to see what these two have in store for the rest of the week.