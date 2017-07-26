Ooh, could it be?











Big Brother presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and hubby Dan have set tongues wagging after Rylan posted a rather cryptic tweet.

And now fans of the star have begun to speculate that the he and hubby Dan are set to adopt!

Rylan took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he ‘had some very exciting news,’ and of course people were quick to guess what the news could be.

One user wrote: ‘I bet him and Dan are adopting.’

Another said: ‘Adoption for you and Dan @rylan !?!!’

Whilst a third said: ‘Are you pregnant?’

Now in case you forgot Rylan shot to fame as a contestant on X Factor back in 2012, which caused fans to even speculate that the presenter might be giving his singing career another shot.

‘This better be that you’re our 2018 Eurovision entry,’ one person said.

A second even guessed that he might be joining Love Island contestant Marcel Somerville as a member of Blazin’ Squad, the fan wrote: ‘Is it confirmed you’re in blazing squad?’

Rylan is already a step-dad to husband Dan’s 17-year-old son, Cameron.

But the This Morning presenter has made no secret that he would like to have children of his own one day, he previously revealed to The Sun that, ‘I’m already a stepdad but, of course, I’d like to have kids. Since day one I’ve always wanted kids. I love babies.’

Rylan added: ‘It’s always on the table, it’s just when the time is right. If I did have a baby, I’d be the sort to want a year off just to be a dad. There’s a lot that I’ve got to look at.’

But it looks like fans were wrong and Rylan won’t be hearing the pitter patter of tiny feet anytime soon.

A representative for Rylan has told The Mirror that sadly it is ‘absolutely not the case.’

Regardless, we’re sure the ‘exciting news’ will be just that!