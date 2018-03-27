We can't wait for this!

After what feels like an eternity, Rylan Clark-Neal has confirmed that he’s FINALLY returning to This Morning next week – and he’s bringing an exciting co-host with him!

Rylan, 29, announced to his Twitter fans on Tuesday that he’ll present the show alongside his Big Brother bestie Emma Willis and it sounds like he’s definitely looking forward to being back on the sofa.

‘The news is out! Excited to tell you I’ll be hosting @thismorning all next week with the BBig sister @EmmaWillis,’ the presenter tweeted with a photo of the duo.

Fans are pretty excited about the news too and many are thrilled that Rylan is teaming up with Emma, 42, for his big comeback.

‘Oh my gosh! Dream team! So so happy about this! Ps nice to have you back rylan,’ one follower commented on his announcement, whilst another wrote: ‘ah this is the best news Ever hun.. so excited to watch you both next week’

And one added: ‘So bloody excited. It’s filling that @bbuk gap’

Rylan and Emma will cover for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby whilst they take their usual break over the Easter holidays.

It comes after Rylan revealed back in December that he was taking some time off from the programme, a decision that sparked a huge amount of interest.

He admitted that he was keen to simply have some time to himself after being incredibly busy with This Morning as well as Big Brother and other TV work.

Then earlier this month the star let slip that he’d also wanted to focus on a secret business project.

‘I’ve been doing something for three years,’ Rylan told OK! Online. ‘And now I’ve had this break I’m finally able to go full steam ahead with it, which is great.

‘I will be revealing all about that soon. It’s been three years in the making so I’m very excited about that.’

Intriguing!

Not only will Rylan be back on our screens next week but he’s also set to appear at This Morning’s live event in May.

It’s great to have you back, Rylan!