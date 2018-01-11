The presenter's husband Dan has a son from a previous relationship

Rylan Clark-Neal has opened up about the bond he shares with his stepson – and admits he hopes to possibly have children of his own one day too.

The presenter’s husband Dan Clark-Neal has 18-year-old son Cameron from a previous relationship and Rylan officially became his stepdad when he and Dan married in 2015.

Fortunately it’s all gone very smoothly and Rylan, 29, gets on brilliantly with the teenager.

When asked how he’s handled being a stepfather, the Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side host explains: ‘Like a breeze. He has his mum as well but I love Cameron like he’s my own.

‘He’s great and nearly 18. It’s just normal for him and me.’

Rylan admits that he feels grateful for how well he and Cameron get on.

‘I’ve been lucky because it could have been tricky but he’s growing up to be a lovely young man,’ the TV star says. ‘He’s lucky to have me as well!’

Cameron was seen in a photo with Dan and Rylan which Dan posted back in September to show their support for the Come Out For LGBT campaign.

As for whether he’d like to have his own kids in the future, Rylan admits that he’d love to welcome a baby with Dan – but isn’t in any hurry.

‘I’d be over the moon but there’s no rush because we have a great life,’ he tells Metro. ‘I’d love to have kids one day but it’s not something I’m going to force.’

Rylan and Dan – who met when former police officer Dan was a contestant on Big Brother in 2013 – are clearly very happy together and Rylan credits his other half with keeping his feet on the ground.

‘He’s my voice of reason,’ the former X Factor star reveals. ‘I’m in a lucky position where a lot of work comes my way and I’ll go, “This is amazing, I’m going to do it” and Dan asks, “Do you really want to?”

‘And then I’ll go, “Actually yeah you’re right!” There’s still that child in me sometimes that wants to do everything I’m offered.’

Awww, sounds like a great partnership!