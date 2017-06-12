The S Club Juniors singer - who got married at the weekend - was reported to have told assembled guests on her big day, "I hate you all" and had to go to bed at 8:30pm

Getting overexcited at a wedding is a rite of passage – it’s such a full-on day, sometimes you just can’t help yourself.

For Stacey McClean, she of former S Club Juniors fame, her wedding day was SO exciting that she was rumoured to have thrown a cake at her new husband, footballer Fraser Franks, did an impromptu speech and sang a 10 minute rendition of ‘Valerie’, among other things.

Basically, we are ALL Stacey.

The former child star has since spoken out about the claims, which included Stacey telling the assembled guests she hated them all, and upsetting her mother-in-law, who’d made the cake which ended up in Fraser’s face.

Posting a wedding picture to her Instagram, she wrote: ‘It’s amazing how wrong the press can be, but let’s not let the truth get in the way of a story.’

Her husband Fraser spoke out too, tweeting: ‘Wife wipes cakes in grooms face somehow makes the news. What a ridiculous article.’

Fraser then posted a pic with his new wife, saying: ‘FYI… I love cake in… and around my mouth.’ LAD.

Stacey was reported to have posted to Facebook after the event: “I’m sorry to all the people I didn’t get to see because I drank on an empty stomach and was an absolute mess. The stress of planning a wedding and not accepting help as I’m such a control freak took its toll.”

After the hoopla, all appears well and good in Stacey and Fraser world, as they’re now on their honeymoon in Bali, Instagramming their holiday for all to see – and proving they’re amazing and Stacey is basically queen of holidays, weddings and the whole entire world.

The pair got engaged in 2015 in Bali, hence their choice of honeymoon destination. Back in 2009, Stacey auditioned for The X Factor, making it to Judge’s Houses.

Welcome back, Stacey, we’ve missed you.

