Saara has left Sony music just a year after appearing on The X Factor

Simon Cowell is used to judging the nation’s wannabe singing superstars on The X Factor.

But now it looks like the music mogul has had a taste his own medicine, after show runner up Saara Aalto revealed she’s ditched record label Sony – which Simon owns a division of – just a year after shooting to fame.

The Finnish star, who lost out to winner Matt Terry in 2016, confirmed she’s now signed a huge record deal with Warner – Simon’s direct competitor.

But despite seemingly snubbing her former boss, Saara has insisted there’s no bad blood between the two.

‘I was honoured I was signed to Sony,’ she told The Sun. ‘But later I felt like they weren’t the right team. When I met the people at Warner they were very excited about my style and making me into this big theatrical artist.’

And it looks like Saara is keen not to cut all ties with Simon, as the 30-year-old revealed she’s still part of the talent show ‘family’.

She explained: ‘He knows. I’m doing X Factor Finland, so I’m still part of the Sony family.’

We think it’s probably a good idea Saara keeps Simon on side considering he helped create the careers of global megastars One Direction, Little Mix AND Leona Lewis (to name a few).

This isn’t the first controversy Simon’s music label has faced this week, after it was revealed 2014 X Factor runner up, Fleur East has recently been dropped from Syco.

‘Fleur had some great times with Syco but it was felt by both sides now was the time to go down different paths. She will always remain a friend of the label – because everyone’s really fond of her,’ a source close to the label told Mail Online.

A spokesperson for Syco later revealed: ‘We can confirm that Fleur East is no longer with Syco Music. We wish her all the best for the future.’

Eeeek! We wonder if Simon will be able to keep hold of the latest batch of singing hopefuls as The X Factor live shows finally kick off on Saturday.