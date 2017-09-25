Gutted!

Fans are left gutted as Louise Redknapp uploads a picture of family time, but missing Jamie Redknapp, her soulmate. Aww!

Family times !!!!! thank you guys for being there every step of the way love you ❤️x A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Sep 23, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

But, her recent Instagram post caused a stir as she celebrated her family time.

Fans commented: “The most important part of your family is nowhere to be seen [Jamie]”

“Family… where is Jamie!”

“Looking lovely hope you can sort things out with Jamie !! Such a shame!”

READ: Love Island star Kem Cetinay has made a heartbreaking confession

After 19 years of marraige, the TV personality has called it split from her footballer husband. They have been married since June 1998 and had a huge showbiz wedding. They also have two children, Charley and Beau.

She is aiming to be divorced by the end of the year as she wants to complete the split as quick as possible.

In April, the couple were revealed to be having some trouble and at the time they blamed the Strictly Come Dancing curse for affecting their relationship.

READ: Have Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes SPLIT?!

She was recently spotted wearing her wedding ring though as she headed for the New Wimbledon theatre ahead of her second performance in the musical Cabaret.

After the split, insiders close to Louise claimed her “new-found independence” was encouraging her to finalise her divorce.

Insiders tell The Mail Online: ‘Louise told one of her closest friends she and Jamie had split’, in news coinciding with the star jetting away on a solo holiday to Mallorca.

In June, Louise, who shares two sons, 12-year-old Charley and eight-year-old Beau with Jamie, lashed out at increasingly widespread claims that their marriage was in peril after it was alleged that she was living at her mother’s house.

Defying the allegations, she said: ‘It was surreal. Me and Jamie had just been out for dinner at Zuma, and were in bed together when we saw on Sky that our marriage was in trouble. We’re great – don’t worry about us, everything’s fine.’

We hope it’s all okay!

Words by Natalie Bradshaw