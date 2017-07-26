Did somebody say 'baby fever'?!

Baby fever has well and truly hit, and it’s all because of a certain second time mummy-to-to, the lovely Sam Faiers.

Our brains currently?

Yup… pretty much.

Former TOWIE lady Sam, who is mother to one-year-old baby Paul, is currently expecting her second child with partner of three years Paul Knightley (senior).

Despite only having announced the news of a second addition to her brood at the start of this month, it’s fair to say Sam is already looking bloomin’ lovely- having shared a snap of herself and bump enjoying some downtime in the sunshine!

See: AW! Sam Faiers announces second pregnancy and shows off her bump in ADORABLE photo with baby Paul

Taking to Instagram, Sam has shared a vacay bikini snap with all her 1.9mil followers- which she has captioned: ‘#bumplife love my little bump soo much kicking going on recently keeping mummy up #mumlife x’

Oh, and in case you didn’t get the memo. #bumplife is the new #thuglife.

🤰🏽#bumplife love my little bump ❤ soo much kicking going on recently 😉 keeping mummy up 😴 #mumlife x A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Fans have been quick to praise Sam on the gorgeous snap, with comments reading messages such as: ‘Such an amazing mummy @samanthafaiers this little one is so lucky to be joining your gorgeous family’ and ‘Oh my god you look stunning as usual xx’.

Sam also shared a video of her other tot enjoying splashing about in the pool- captioning the post: ‘#waterbaby #holidayfun with daddy @paulknightley7’.

#waterbaby💦 #holidayfun with daddy @paulknightley7 😘 A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Sam is currently holidaying with partner Paul, baby Paul and her bump after announcing her second pregnancy a couple of weeks ago

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Sam posted a snap holding baby Paul with her bump exposed- captioned: ‘Words can’t describe how excited we are to meet you baby. We love you soo much already #babynumber2 #2under2’.

Words can't describe how excited we are to meet you baby 👶❤ We love you soo much already. #babynumber2 #2under2 A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:15am PDT