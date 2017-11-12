Sam Faiers welcomes her second baby and the announcement is SO cute

When three became four!

It’s a happy day in Celebsville, as the lovely Sam Faiers has welcomed her second child with partner Paul Knightley- making the couple a family of four.

#Itvgala with my ❤️ A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Nov 9, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

The couple have announced the happy news in an official statement to Ok! online- revealing that they’ve welcomed a baby girl to the family!

The statement reads: ‘Samantha and Paul are delighted to welcome a baby girl into the world, both mother and baby are doing well’.

Fans have been very quick to congratulate Sam on her arrival, with many taking to social media to reach out to the former TOWIE lady.

One user writes, ‘Congratulations on your little girl @SamanthaFaiers so happy for you all!!’.

Another shares, ‘Congrats on the birth of your baby girl @SamanthaFaiers can’t wait to see pics of her!!!!’.

Another writes, ‘MASSIVE congratulations to my favourite @SamanthaFaiers on the birth of her baby GIRL so happy and delighted for the whole family!’.

The couple, who had decided not to find out the gender of their baby before the birth, are already parents to their one-year-old son Paul junior.

Sam has been documenting her second pregnancy on Instagram for followers to keep up with her journey.

Most recently, the former TOWIE star had shared a snap of herself looking divine for a date night with Paul.

Sam captions her snap, ‘I know, I’m about to pop lol date night… and managed to wear this glittery high neck bodycon from @allbitslondon I’m wearing a medium. It’s very comfy & stretchy. Shame I can’t say the same about the shoes’.

And, for all those wanting a lil’ more from Sam and co, her latest arrival has been documented by ITVbe for the third series of her hit show The Mummy Diaries.

A massive congratulations from all of us to Sam, Paul and the family on their new arrival!

